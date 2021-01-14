Sixth US House Republican Says Will Vote to Impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Congressman Dan Newhouse told the House of Representatives on Wednesday that he would vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, becoming the sixth Republican member to make this commitment.

"A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation's capital.

It is also a vote to condone President Trump's inaction ... I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment," Newhouse said as the House debated an impeachment resolution.

Five other Republicans - Liz Cheney, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton and Herrera Beutler - have also pledged to vote in favor of impeaching the sitting US president.

No House Republicans voted in favor of the articles of impeachment brought forward against Trump last year.