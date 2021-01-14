UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixth US House Republican Says Will Vote To Impeach Trump

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Sixth US House Republican Says Will Vote to Impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Congressman Dan Newhouse told the House of Representatives on Wednesday that he would vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, becoming the sixth Republican member to make this commitment.

"A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation's capital.

It is also a vote to condone President Trump's inaction ... I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment," Newhouse said as the House debated an impeachment resolution.

Five other Republicans - Liz Cheney, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton and Herrera Beutler - have also pledged to vote in favor of impeaching the sitting US president.

No House Republicans voted in favor of the articles of impeachment brought forward against Trump last year.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Trump

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

14 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

14 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

59 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

59 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

46 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.