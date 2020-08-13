Sixty-Eight Journalists Detained in Belarus Since August 9 - National Journalist Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) More than 20 journalists are still detained in Belarus, more than 68 have been detained since August 9, the Belarusian Journalistic Association said Thursday.

"As of August 13, 17:40 [14:40 GMT], 23 journalists remain in detention; 68 journalists detained since August 9," the association said on Telegram.

On Sunday, a presidential election was held in Belarus. Since then, a number of Belarusian cities have seen protests. Several journalists reported that the police used force against them, even when the reporters had proper accreditation.