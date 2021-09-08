UrduPoint.com

Sixty Killed In Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels In Marib Province - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in the oil-rich Marib province have left sixty people dead on either side, a local military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Fierce fighting has been going on in recent hours after the Houthis attacked the government forces' positions northwest and west of the city of Marib.

"During the clashes, 43 Houthi militants have died, most of them were killed in air raids, and 17 people among the Yemeni army and tribes loyal to it," the source said.

The Saudi-led coalition assisted the government forces during the fighting and conducted over eight air raids on the Houthis' facilities, the source added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since August 2014. The situation in the middle Eastern nation is further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

Since February 2020, the rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the Marib province and its administrative center an important political, military and economic center that hosts the headquarters of the defense ministry and the army's leadership.

