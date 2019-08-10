UrduPoint.com
Sixty People Killed In Petroleum Lorry Accident In Tanzania - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Sixty people have been confirmed dead after a lorry with petroleum overturned and caught flames in Tanzania, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Sixty people have been confirmed dead after a lorry with petroleum overturned and caught flames in Tanzania, local media reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in the town of Morogoro in the eastern part of the country, according to The Citizen Tanzania newspaper.

According to the paper, motorcyclists who rushed to the area to collect leaking fuel were among those who were burnt to death.

Morogoro with a population of about 315,000 people, is located some 160 miles from Dodoma, the country's capital.

