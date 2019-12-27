Sixty Percent of Registered Inmates of Nazi Death Camp in Oswiecim Now Identified - Museum

Researchers have managed to identify 60 percent of registered prisoners of the former German Nazi death camp in the Polish city of Oswiecim, with the work on the rest as well as on undocumented victims still ahead, the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Researchers have managed to identify 60 percent of registered prisoners of the former German Nazi death camp in the Polish city of Oswiecim, with the work on the rest as well as on undocumented victims still ahead, the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum said on Friday.

"So far, more than 60 per cent of the 400,000 prisoners registered in the German Nazi concentration camp have been identified," the museum said.

The museum stresses that the total number of prisoners is much higher since many of them were immediately exterminated, without any registration. Thus, the researchers are currently working on transport lists that will shed light on the identity of unregistered victims.

"We must remember that about 900,000 Jews deported in mass transports from German-occupied Europe - women, children, and men - were murdered in the gas chambers immediately upon arrival at the camp without registration.

There are no post-camp records of them. Transport lists may help us to establish their names," the museum's director, Piotr Cywinski said.

The database of registered prisoners is therefore being currently merged with the data from the transport lists. The museum pledged that its official website would be "enriched with over 420,000 Names from the transport lists of Jews deported to the camp" as early as May 2020.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was opened by Nazis in 1940 and remained operational until the end of World War II. It was the largest death camp and saw around 1.4 million people exterminated before it was liberated by the Soviet Union's Red Army on January 27, 1945. The museum on the site of the former camp, which is now also a symbol of Holocaust, opened in 1947.