Sixty-six Countries Vow Carbon Neutrality By 2050: UN

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:53 PM

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sixty-six countries have signaled their intent to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the United Nations said Monday, seen as a vital goal in preventing catastrophic longer term climate change.

"In terms of the 2050 group, 66 governments are joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors -- all committed to net zero CO2emissions by 2050," the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

