Sizzling Brook century rescues England in second NZ Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Harry Brook was run out for 123 on the last ball before tea after powering England out of trouble to 259-7 in the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests and his dismissal was a major boost for the home side following two entertaining sessions in Wellington.

Chris Woakes was at the crease on 15 with England having moved on from 124-4 at lunch.

The tourists had crumbled to 43-4 in the first hour after being asked to bat on a green pitch, before Brook and wicketkeeper Ollie Pope (66) counter-punched with a sizzling stand of 174 off just 158 balls.

The partnership was reminiscent of the first Test in Christchurch when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to rescue their first innings and set up an eight-wicket win for the tourists.

Brook went on to score 171 at Hagley Oval and unfurled another sparkling knock at the Basin Reserve, where he scored 186 when the teams met here last year.

The lanky 25-year-old's power once again couldn't be contained by New Zealand's seam-heavy attack, particularly once some early zip went out of the wicket.

Brook struck five sixes and 11 fours from his 115 balls faced before his concentration slipped.

He set off for a single to short midwicket but Woakes didn't respond and Brook was caught short when bowler Nathan Smith hit the stumps in his follow-through.

It took Brook just 91 balls to bring up three figures, his second-fastest century, with his most notable shots being two towering sixes over extra cover in the first session.

Will O'Rourke (2-45) finally removed Pope, who mis-timed a pull shot, and the pace bowler struck again to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for two, caught behind.

Matt Henry (2-43) and Smith (2-69) claimed two early wickets each to put the hosts well on top.

New Zealand's poor catching was a major weakness in Christchurch but there was no repeat, with three batters falling to sharp chances in the field.

The impressive Henry had Ben Duckett caught by a diving Tom Latham at second slip without scoring before bowling fellow-opener Zak Crawley for 17.

Smith had both Jacob Bethell (16) and Joe Root (3) caught behind, with Daryl Mitchell grabbing a flyer with one hand at first slip to remove Root.