UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skating Star Hanyu Makes Stylish Return To Competition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Skating star Hanyu makes stylish return to competition

Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu made a stylish return to competition Friday after skipping the Grand Prix season over fears of coronavirus infection

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu made a stylish return to competition Friday after skipping the Grand Prix season over fears of coronavirus infection.

Resplendent in a gold-studded black outfit, Hanyu unveiled a new short programme routine set to "Let Me Entertain You" by Robbie Williams at the Japanese national championships in Nagano, and claimed the lead with a score of 103.53.

The 26-year-old star had been out of action since February after deciding his asthma made competing in this season's Grand Prix series too risky during the pandemic, but he picked up where he left off with a confident performance.

"First of all, it was important just to get back to competition," said Hanyu, who admitted to feeling "conflicted" about competing this week as infections surge around Japan.

"I had been able to do some really good practice, and although my performance wasn't worth the score I got, I managed to land all my jumps. Now I want to execute my programme tomorrow." Hanyu leads 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama, who won the NHK Trophy last month in his senior Grand Prix debut, and Pyeongchang Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno, who is attempting to win his fifth straight national title.

With Canadian coach Brian Orser unable to join him because of travel restrictions, Hanyu sat alone clutching a Winnie the Pooh soft toy as he waited for his score, after unveiling his high-tempo new routine.

He opened with a quadruple salchow before nailing a quad toe loop to triple toe loop combination, then followed with a triple axel before channelling British pop star Williams with a slide on his knees to finish.

"It was a rock song so there was a rock theme," said Hanyu. "I tried to do it in the same kind of style as Robbie Williams.

"At first I was looking for piano music for the routine, but given all that has gone on in the news, I thought it would be better to choose something more upbeat. I wanted to give people watching something uplifting amid all the gloomy things that have been going on." Japan's national championships this year double as a qualifier for the world championships in Stockholm next spring.

Hanyu is aiming to win the national title for the first time since 2016, having missed the event three times since then through injury or illness.

"To be honest, I was a bit disappointed that I couldn't hear any cheers," said Hanyu said of his performance, in front of a crowd ordered not to yell because of virus countermeasures.

"But I felt that people watching on tv and over the internet would be cheering at home, so I was able to enjoy myself."

Related Topics

Internet World Music Nagano Stockholm Same Lead Yuma Japan February 2016 Silver Olympics Event TV All Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Boko Haram kills seven in Christmas Eve attack

1 minute ago

S.Africa rejects claim its Covid variant more dang ..

1 minute ago

Cards from across Iraq bring Christmas cheer to Ch ..

1 minute ago

Indian PM makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting ..

1 minute ago

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates Christians on Christmas

4 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.