Skeleton Crew Remains On Deserted Oil Tanker Safer Anchored Off Yemen - UN Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A minimal number of personnel are on board the decaying oil tanker Safer, anchored off the coast of Yemen, and they conducting repairs and alerting the United Nations of the risk of an explosion, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"There is a skeleton crew on the tanker, and they are the ones who have done some of the patchworks of repairs and been able to alert us of the greater crisis," Dujarric told reporters.

The UN Security Council will discuss later on Wednesday the danger of a potential explosion of the 45-year-old tanker that has been abandoned since the start of the conflict in Yemen five years ago.

The ship holds 1.1. million barrels of oil that can spill in the Red Sea.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will brief the Security Council on the condition of the oil tanker.

At the end of May, seawater entered the engine compartment of the Safer, which "brought us closer than ever to an environmental catastrophe," Dujarric noted.

The rebel Houthi movement in Yemen allowed the United Nations last week to send a technical team to examine the vessel and conduct repairs. Dujarric said he is hopeful the mission would take place within the next few weeks.

