Ski Great Vonn Confirms St Moritz World Cup Return Next Week
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Vald'Isère, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) US ski great Lindsey Vonn confirmed Friday that she will make her World Cup comeback in St. Moritz from December 21-22 aged 40 nearly six years after retiring.
"She's back," wrote Red Bull, the skier's sponsor, on Instagram, posting a video in which the former Olympic and world champion smiled: "I hear St Moritz is nice this time of year."
Vonn left the sport in 2019 after a series of major injuries but she has been free of pain since a right knee replacement in April.
"So I have some news, my body is finally put back together," Vonn said.
"One thing I realise is life is really short and if you have an opportunity you have to take it. There's nothing I love more than ski racing."
Vonn was the most decorated women's skier with 82 World Cup victories when she retired.
Her mark has since been eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin's 99.
She requested a "wild card" entry to compete in two super-G races at St. Moritz on December 21 and 22, taking advantage of a new invitation system that allows former stars to return to the elite circuit after years away from competition and to have better starting positions.
Last week, she took part in two super-Gs in a lower-level competition at Copper Mountain in the United States and finished 19th and 24th, just over two seconds behind the winner each time.
"It was a success. Some say I was slow but I think it was great," she said.
Before returning to competition in Switzerland, the American will be the opener this weekend at the World Cup in Beaver Creek, where a downhill and a super-G are taking place.
