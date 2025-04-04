Skiing World Cup Champion Brignone Suffers Broken Leg
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Alpine skiing World Cup champion Federica Brignone suffered a broken leg at the Italian championships on Thursday when falling during the giant slalom.
The 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital by helicopter where she was diagnosed with a left tibia and fibula compound fracture. Brignone is hoping to race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Brignone dominated the 2024-25 season on the women's circuit, winning 10 races, her second overall World Cup title and the giant slalom and downhill small crystal globes.
She also won the world championship gold medal in the giant slalom and a super-G silver in Saalbach.
On Thursday, she was leading from the first run but hit a gate on the second run, falling awkwardly.
The skier from Val d'Aosta has won three Olympic medals but never a gold and is one of Italy's strongest medal chances at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina.
