UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skins Of Endangered Snow Leopards Seized In Mongolia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Skins of endangered snow leopards seized in Mongolia

The skins of three snow leopards have been recently seized here in Mongolia's capital, the country's Ecological Police Department (EPD) reported on Monday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The skins of three snow leopards have been recently seized here in Mongolia's capital, the country's Ecological Police Department (EPD) reported on Monday.

Several men were arrested in late March while attempting to sell the skins in the Songinokhairkhan district of Ulan Bator, the EPD said in a statement, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

The snow leopard is an endangered animal in Mongolia. There are only 800 to 1,200 snow leopards remaining in the country.

Under the Mongolian law, a person convicted of poaching and killing endangered wild animals will be fined at least 10 million Mongolian tugriks (about 3,600 U.S. Dollars) or punished by imprisonment of at least two years.

Related Topics

Police Snow Mongolia March Million

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

5 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

8 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

8 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

16 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.