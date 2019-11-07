UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skip The Queue: Singapore Hotels Use Face Recognition Check-in

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:37 PM

Skip the queue: Singapore hotels use face recognition check-in

Tourists visiting Singapore can now check in at some hotels using facial recognition technology under a pilot programme that could cut waiting times and help tackle a labour crunch

Singapore (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Tourists visiting Singapore can now check in at some hotels using facial recognition technology under a pilot programme that could cut waiting times and help tackle a labour crunch.

The tech-savvy country of 5.7 million people is increasingly turning to automation to speed up services and deal with workforce shortages, with robots deployed for tasks ranging from cleaning to making noodles.

Under the pilot launched Wednesday, visitors will not need to wait to be checked in by hotel staff but can instead use a phone app fitted with facial recognition technology or machines which scan their passports.

The data from the scan is sent to immigration authorities for checks after which the visitor is issued a room key, said the Singapore Tourism board and Hotel Association, which announced the initiative this week.

The technology, reportedly being trialled at three hotels and is similar to that used in some airports including Singapore's Changi, could reduce check-in times by up to 70 percent, they said.

Singapore welcomed a record high 18.5 million visitors last year, up 6.2 percent from the year before. The city has more than 400 hotels with 67,000 rooms.

Related Topics

Technology Hotel Singapore From Million Labour

Recent Stories

Zafar Gohar bowls Central Punjab to third win of t ..

2 minutes ago

Pukar 15 receives over 35000 calls in Oct

1 minute ago

Measures underway to improve land record system: C ..

4 minutes ago

Baghdadi's wife revealed IS group secrets after ca ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan exports to China increases after executio ..

11 minutes ago

OSCE Studies French Police's Attack on RIA Novosti ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.