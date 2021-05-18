UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:37 PM

Skopje Says Expelled Russian Diplomat Must Leave Within 7 Days Starting May 14

North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry announced that the expelled Russian diplomat must leave the country within seven days starting on May 14

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry announced that the expelled Russian diplomat must leave the country within seven days starting on May 14.

"In line with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention, the foreign ministry made a decision to declare one diplomat from the Russian embassy persona non grata in the Republic of North Macedonia .

.. Therefore, Russian ambassador [Sergey Bazdnikin] was invited to the foreign ministry on May 14 and received a note saying that this diplomat must leave the territory of North Macedonia within seven days," the ministry said in a statement.

