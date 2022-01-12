UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Adds 369,000 Jobs In 2021

South Korea added 369,000 jobs last year, marking the fastest increase in seven years, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :South Korea added 369,000 jobs last year, marking the fastest increase in seven years, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed totaled 27,273,000 in 2021, up 369,000 from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It rebounded from the reduction of 218,000 in 2020, posting the highest growth in seven years since 2014.

The number of those unemployed declined 71,000 over the year to 1,037,000 in 2021. Unemployment rate retreated 0.3 percentage points to 3.7 percent.

