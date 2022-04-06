S.Korea approvals reserve fund to relocate presidential office

The South Korean government of President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday approved reserve fund for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office

SEOUL, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The South Korean government of President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday approved reserve fund for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.

The spending of 36 billion won (30 million U.S. Dollars) in reserve fund was approved in an extraordinary cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum after President Moon's instruction of a swift approval for the relocation budget.

President-elect Yoon, who is scheduled to take office on May 10, has pushed to relocate the presidential office into the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, the central district of Seoul.

Yoon's office estimated the relocation cost at about 49.6 billion won (40.7 million U.S. dollars) to move the defense ministry to the Joint Chiefs of Staff building in the same compound, remodel the defense ministry building into the presidential office, and remodel the residence of the Army chief of staff into the presidential residence.

Additional relocation budget will be discussed later in consideration of the construction of security-related facilities.