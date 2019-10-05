S.Korea Bans Hazardous Cargo From Several Ulsan Port Terminals After Tanker Fire - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) South Korea has banned cargo containing hazardous substances from being transported or unloaded from vessels at several terminals of the port of Ulsan in the wake of a massive tanker blaze there, media reported on Saturday.

The Yonhap news agency reported that the decision was made by the administration of Ulsan, regional fisheries agency and the port administration.

The authorities prohibited the transportation and unloading of cargo containing hazardous substances, including various types of oils and gases, at several terminals located under the Ulsan bridge, including the terminal number nine, where the tanker exploded and caught fire on September 29, leaving at least 18 people injured.

A representative of the Ulsan administration said, as quoted by Yonhap, that the ban was aimed at protecting people who used the Ulsan bridge from a possible large-scale catastrophe in the future.

Yonhap noted that after the blaze, the bridge was blocked off for two days for security checks, which was an inconvenience for local residents.

On September 29, Stolt Groenland tanker with its 25-person crew on board was transporting oil and chemical products from the Cayman Islands when it caught fire after being hit by an explosion. Russian and Philippine nationals were among the crew.

The fire subsequently spread to Bow Dalian cargo ship moored near Stolt Groenland with 21 crew on board.

Among the 18 people injured in the incident were crew members of both tankers, port employees, a firefighter and police officers.

