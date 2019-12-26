UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

S.Korea, China, Japan Resume Joint Research Program to Tackle Air Pollution - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to resume the Joint Research Cooperation Program to deal with fine particulate matter in the air, the South Korean Science and Information and Communications Technology Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

The science ministers of the three countries � Japan's Koichi Hagiuda, China's Wan Gang and South Korea's Choi Ki-young � conducted the first trilateral negotiations on the matter since 2012 in Seoul on Thursday. In the short term, the parties are expected to hold working-level talks to discuss specific measures.

"South Korea, China and Japan have discussed the problem of the fine particulate matter, communicable diseases, earthquakes and some other issues and have decided to resume the Joint Research Cooperation Program that has been suspended since 2011 in order to work out a road map on how to jointly address challenges with the help of scientific technologies," the ministry said.

In recent years, South Korea has suffered from toxic smog provoked by fine dust concentrations in the air, which causes cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as lung cancer. In December, the concentration of fine dust in the air rose to "very bad" levels across the Korean peninsula, including the Seoul metropolitan area, forcing local governments to release fine dust alerts. Citizens were advised to wear face masks while outdoors, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular problems to stay home.

The South Korean authorities have repeatedly blamed China for the worsening air quality, but according to the South Korean National Institute of Environmental Research, China only accounts for 32 percent of the air pollution, while 51 percent is caused by internal factors, such as exhaust fumes and plant emissions.

