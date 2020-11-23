UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Closes Night Clubs, Toughens Measures In Capital Area As COVID-19 Spikes - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:30 AM

S.Korea Closes Night Clubs, Toughens Measures in Capital Area as COVID-19 Spikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Nightclubs in South Korea's Seoul capital area will be banned and restaurants ordered to shut down earlier as authorities toughen social distancing guidelines amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, media reported.

According to state news agency Yonhap, authorities have increased the distancing guideline to Level 2 just days after imposing Level 1.5, as new daily infection rates have surpassed 300 over the past five days.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants will be forced to shut down at 9 p.m. while gathering will be limited to 100 people at most, the agency reported.

The Level 2 guidelines, the third-highest in a five-tier scale, also place a number of dynamic restrictions on sporting event attendance and indoor cafes.

The measures only apply to the capital Seoul and parts of the surrounding Gyeonggi region, which have consistently proven epicenters of transmissions in the country.

South Korea was the first country outside China to experience an outbreak of COVID-19 in February but, as most East Asian nations, relied on its experience with the SARS outbreak at the beginning of the century to avoid explosive outbreaks with some success.

The country now overall counts over 31,000 cases with 509 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

