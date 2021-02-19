UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Faces Economic Uncertainty Over COVID-19: Gov't Report

Fri 19th February 2021

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's economy was faced with uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic despite a recent recovery in export, a government report said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report, called Green Book, that the investment and the manufacturing industry improved recently on the back of export recovery.

The ministry, however, noted that the real economy continued to be facing uncertainty from the weakened domestic demand and employment amid the COVID-19 resurgence here and the tightened quarantine measures.

The report said expectations for the global economic recovery spread thanks to the launch of COVID-19 vaccinations and the massive stimulus packages in major economies.

The country's credit card spending declined 2.0 percent in January from a year earlier after skidding 3.9 percent in the prior month.

Revenue by department stores and discount outlets reduced 6.7 percent and 12.4 percent respectively last month, but revenue by online retailers jumped 18.1 percent in January after expanding 19.2 percent in December.

The sale of domestically-produced passenger cars soared 20.9 percent in January from a year earlier after decreasing 8.4 percent in the previous month.

