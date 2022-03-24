UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea Of Japan In Response To North's Launch - Chiefs Of Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 04:51 PM

S.Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan in Response to North's Launch - Chiefs of Staff

South Korea fires a number of ballistic and cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) South Korea fires a number of ballistic and cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said on Thursday.

"It has been confirmed that in case of North Korea's missile launch, (we) have the ability and posture to precisely strike the origin of the missile launch and command and support facilities at any time," the JSC said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Related Topics

Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Usman Khawaja scores another century as Pakistan c ..

Usman Khawaja scores another century as Pakistan chase 351

9 minutes ago
 Farmer found dead with his throat slit

Farmer found dead with his throat slit

3 minutes ago
 Verdict on Article 63-A to determine country's pol ..

Verdict on Article 63-A to determine country's political future: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Ongoing development projects to be completed timel ..

Ongoing development projects to be completed timely; Irrigation minister

4 minutes ago
 Police arrested 8 outlaws with valuables, drugs

Police arrested 8 outlaws with valuables, drugs

4 minutes ago
 PIA to operate direct flights to Australia from Ap ..

PIA to operate direct flights to Australia from April 22

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>