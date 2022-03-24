South Korea fires a number of ballistic and cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said on Thursday

"It has been confirmed that in case of North Korea's missile launch, (we) have the ability and posture to precisely strike the origin of the missile launch and command and support facilities at any time," the JSC said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.