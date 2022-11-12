S.Korea Hopes For Swift Revival of Cooperation Mechanism With China, Japan - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday expressed hope for a swift revival of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with China and Japan.

"South Korea will play an active role as this year's chair of the South Korea-China-Japan summit and coordinator representing South Korea, China and Japan for the ASEAN Plus Three... I hope trilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the South Korea-China-Japan summit, will be swiftly reactivated," Yoon said at a summit involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, China, and Japan (the ASEAN Plus Three), as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president added that 2022 marks 25 years since the establishment of the ASEAN Plus Three format, adding that the platform has played a significant role in strengthening practical cooperation between ASEAN and East Asia.

"I hope we will further strengthen cooperation going forward to overcome the multiple crises we face. I believe we must overcome these complex crises through our solidarity and cooperation," he said.

The president believes that the joint efforts of ASEAN and the three East Asian nations will contribute to international peace and prosperity.

The China-Japan-South Korea trilateral summit was established in 2008, and have since the three East Asian nations held eight summits. The last meeting occurred in December 2019.