UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea, Japan Hold Diplomatic Talks Amid Rising Trade Spate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

S.Korea, Japan hold diplomatic talks amid rising trade spate

Director general-level diplomats from South Korea and Japan held talks in Seoul Thursday amid the rising trade spat between the two countries

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Director general-level diplomats from South Korea and Japan held talks in Seoul Thursday amid the rising trade spat between the two countries.

Kim Jung-han, director general of the Asian and Pacific affairs bureau at South Korea's foreign ministry, met in Seoul with his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi, who arrived here earlier in the day, to exchange opinion on issues of mutual concern, including the wartime forced labor, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

The South Korean diplomat delivered to his Japanese counterpart Seoul's strong regret and protest against Japan's enforcement of the decision to remove South Korea from the whitelist of trusted trading partners that are given preferential export procedure.

Kim urged Tokyo to rapidly retract the export restrictions, which came after Japan tightened control last month over its export to South Korea of three materials vital to produce memory chips and display panels, the mainstay of the South Korean export.

Kim said that South Korea and Japan should rapidly start "unconditional and sincere" dialogues between the trade authorities to resolve the issue.

Regarding the alleged plan of Japan to discharge into the Pacific Ocean its nuclear polluted water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown, Kim told Kanasugi that Japan needs to offer South Korea more detailed information on how Japan would dispose of the contaminated water.

Greenpeace, an environmental group, claimed that Japan recently pushed a plan to discharge into the Pacific Ocean more than one million tons of the high-level radioactive contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant.

The South Korean diplomat delivered to his Japanese counterpart the grave concern of the South Korean people and the government about the discharge, the Seoul ministry said.

Related Topics

Protest Exchange Water Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

PCB to unveil new domestic structure on Saturday

1 minute ago

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

10 minutes ago

NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

21 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world ..

2 minutes ago

NAB submits copies of fake accounts reference

2 minutes ago

AJK President calls for vibrant role of lawyers, m ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.