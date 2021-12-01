S.Korea Moves UN Peacekeeping Forum Online Amid Omicron Concerns - Reports

South Korea announced on Wednesday that the UN peacekeeping forum planned for December will be held in the online format instead of face-to-face sessions amid growing concerns about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) South Korea announced on Wednesday that the UN peacekeeping forum planned for December will be held in the online format instead of face-to-face sessions amid growing concerns about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Yonhap news agency reported.

The first and largest UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Asia was set to be held in Seoul on December 7-8. Initially the forum was to be held in a face-to-face format with 400 visitors from over 100 countries.

"The government reviewed the international conference as soon as the outbreak of the omicron variant occurred, considering the global spread of omicron virus cases and its impact on health and safety of our people," the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced as quoted by Yonhap.

The ministry noted that participants will be able to join the online sessions, which will be live-streamed on YouTube and UN Web tv.

On Tuesday, South Korea closed borders for foreigners arriving from African countries where the Omicron coronavirus strain have been detected. South Koreans arriving from such countries are required to remain in quarantine even if they are vaccinated.

South Korea has also postponed a forum involving foreign ministers from 10 African nations and an annual gathering of the heads of South Korea's diplomatic missions abroad, both planned for December, until next year.