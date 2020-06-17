S.Korea Not to Tolerate Behavior of North, Which Undermines Trust - Administration

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea believes Pyongyang made absurd steps, failing to hear the message of the South Korean president and responding to it in a rude manner, Republic of Korea presidential administration spokesman Yoon Do-han said at a briefing.

Yoon recalled that President Moon Jae-in on June 15, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first intra-Korean summit, said the sides should not return to a state where they were on the brink of war, and suggested solving all difficulties in bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong issued a statement criticizing the president's speech.

"We clearly warn that we will not tolerate such thoughtless behavior of the North, which basically undermines the trust that has been accumulated between the leaders of the South and the North," Yoon said.