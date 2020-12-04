UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Picks New Health Chief As Virus Cases Surge

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

S.Korea picks new health chief as virus cases surge

In a Cabinet reshuffle, South Korea's president on Friday picked a new health chief as the coronavirus situation in the country worsens

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :In a Cabinet reshuffle, South Korea's president on Friday picked a new health chief as the coronavirus situation in the country worsens.

Moon Jae-in nominated Kwon Deok-cheol, head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, to be the new health minister, state Yonhap news reported.

He also picked new interior, transport and gender equality ministers, all of which must be confirmed by the country's National Assembly.

South Korea on Friday reported a nine-month high in coronavirus cases, most in the area of the capital Seoul, where nearly half of Koreans live.

At least 629 more COVID-19 cases were reported, included 600 local infections, bringing the country's national total to 36,332.

Seven more deaths pushed the total fatalities to 536.

"The number of daily locally transmitted cases is the third-highest total, another sign that the country is under a critical alert over a bigger wave of the pandemic coming during the winter," health authorities said.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said: "The number of COVID-19 cases is again on an upward momentum, and the crisis is continuing. The government will monitor the current pace until the weekend before deciding on whether to adopt additional measures on Sunday."

Related Topics

National Assembly Alert Seoul South Korea Sunday All Government Cabinet Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei's CFO extradition case entered into last ph ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical ..

31 minutes ago

Ninteen gangs busted, looted valuables of over Rs ..

10 seconds ago

Web Portal opened for Kafaalat beneficiaries facin ..

14 seconds ago

DC distributes quilts among homeless

15 seconds ago

S.Africa player's Covid case forces sudden postpon ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.