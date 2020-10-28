MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) South Korea plans to send a special presidential envoy to Moscow to enhance interaction with Russia, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev reported.

Trutnev and Deputy Prime Minister, Economy and Finance Minister of the Republic of Korea Hong Nam Ki held a video conference meeting of the co-chairs of the organizing committee of the Year of Mutual Exchanges between Russia and South Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Russian-Korean joint commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

"Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Hong Nam Ki announced the plans of the Korean side to send a special envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea to Moscow to enhance interaction between the countries," the office said.