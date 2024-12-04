Open Menu

S.Korea Political Upheaval Shows Global Democracy's Fragility - And Resilience

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 AM

S.Korea political upheaval shows global democracy's fragility - and resilience

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law marks a new warning for the worldwide fragility of democracy, even in a country hailed as a model of political transformation.

Yoon's overnight attempt to shut down political activity, censor media and lock out opposition lawmakers stunned South Korea's longtime ally, the United States, which said it had no advance warning and issued a statement of concern.

South Korea's transition to elected rule since a mass uprising in 1987 had been seen as so thorough that the United States increasingly spoke of its ally as a global partner. Meanwhile, Seoul billed itself as a new, ideal hub for international media as China clamped down on Hong Kong.

President Joe Biden had even chosen Yoon as the host in March of his final Summit for Democracy -- a signature initiative of the outgoing US leader, who sought to champion liberal values globally, in an unstated repudiation of Donald Trump, who returns to the White House next month.

But observers, while stunned by Yoon, said there were warning signs.

Danny Russel, a top US diplomat for Asia under former president Barack Obama and who earlier served in South Korea, pointed to the deadlock in parliament where the opposition repeatedly sought impeachments against Yoon's administration.

Yoon's move "was a complete surprise to me (but) yes, there were very obvious structural forces at work," he said.

"There is a radically polarized political scene in Korea. The opposition has been pursuing scorched-earth political obstruction tactics," he said.

But he pointed to the quick, large-scale protests that erupted after Yoon's declaration as a sign of a vibrant civil society ready to defend democracy.

"One certainly would hope that this would serve as a wake-up call to both the ruling conservative party and the progressive opposition that both sides have gone too far and that there needs to be some process of reconciliation, of dealing with legitimate differences and grievances."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Martial Law China Parliament Democracy Civil Society White House Trump Hong Kong Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Hub March Media Top Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

2 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

11 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

11 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

11 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

11 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

11 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

11 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

11 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

11 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

11 hours ago

More Stories From World