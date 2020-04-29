S.Korea Postpones Training Sessions for Reservists Due to COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

South Korea has decided to not hold training sessions for its reservist forces in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) South Korea has decided to not hold training sessions for its reservist forces in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

After two delays, the training was scheduled to resume in June. The reservists in South Korea are required to attend one training session between one to three days over a one-year period.

"We have decided not to hold training sessions in the first half [of the year] considering the COVID-19 situation," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ministry added that it would keep taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement on the resumption of training sessions will be made 45 days in advance.

South Korea has so far confirmed 10,761 COVID-19 cases and 246 coronavirus-related deaths. According to Yonhap, 39 cases have been registered among military servicemen.