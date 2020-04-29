UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Postpones Training Sessions For Reservists Due To COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

S.Korea Postpones Training Sessions for Reservists Due to COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

South Korea has decided to not hold training sessions for its reservist forces in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) South Korea has decided to not hold training sessions for its reservist forces in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

After two delays, the training was scheduled to resume in June. The reservists in South Korea are required to attend one training session between one to three days over a one-year period.

"We have decided not to hold training sessions in the first half [of the year] considering the COVID-19 situation," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ministry added that it would keep taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement on the resumption of training sessions will be made 45 days in advance.

South Korea has so far confirmed 10,761 COVID-19 cases and 246 coronavirus-related deaths. According to Yonhap, 39 cases have been registered among military servicemen.

Related Topics

South Korea June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Ensuring Long-Term Stability of Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Redirects Money From Russia Deterrence to ..

2 minutes ago

Europe, Russia Fully Interested in Dialogue, Coope ..

2 minutes ago

Over 300Mln People to Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Re ..

5 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 7,500, Case ..

5 minutes ago

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.