S.Korea Records 12 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Down From 32 Yesterday - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) South Korea has registered 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - down from 32 yesterday - bringing the overall case count to 11,122, with 91 percent of those infected (10,135) having recovered by now, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

One new death was recorded. The death toll now stands at 264, the KCDC said.

A total of 69 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,996,000, with over 328,000 deaths and more than 1,897,000 recoveries.

