S.Korea records zero domestic infection since peak

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported four more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,765.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the 12th straight day. All the four new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,065.

Local infection recorded zero for the first time in 75 days since Feb. 15.

MALE -- Maldives has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death after an 83-year-old patient passed away from breathing difficulties, local media reported here Thursday.

According to the Health Protection Authority (HPA), the patient suffered from breathing difficulties and died while being transferred to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) on Wednesday.

LA PAZ -- The lockdown in Bolivia will be extended until May 10, the leader of the country's interim government said on state tv Wednesday.

Jeanine Anez, in a televised message to the nation, also announced the decision to relax the stay-at-home rules in some parts of the country little affected by the coronavirus epidemic starting on May 11.

BEIJING -- Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said China firmly opposes so-called international investigation based on the presumption of guilt regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus, according to a transcript released on the Foreign Ministry's website Thursday.

Le made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States Tuesday.

"We are candid, and we are open. We support professional exchanges between scientists, including exchanges for reviewing and summarizing experiences," Le said.

NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry Thursday said 66 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 1,263 positive cases were reported since last evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,074 and total cases to 33,050.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time), today 1,074 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," information released by the ministry said.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican health authorities reported on Wednesday night that the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 1,732, with 163 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country reached 17,799, with 13,263 suspected cases, according to the General Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Jose Luis Alomia.

NEW YORK -- Nearly 300,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the U.S. state of New York by Wednesday evening,