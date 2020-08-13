UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Registers Over 50 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Day in Row Amid Spike in Local Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) South Korea confirmed 56 coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 54 a day ago, amid the spike in domestically transmitted cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Out of 56 new cases, 47 were local, the highest local transmission number since the 49 reported on July 3, KCDC said, as cited by the national Yonhap news agency.

Most cases were confirmed in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi-do Province, 25 and 16 respectively. Many new cases were related to new clusters of infections in churches and a gathering of employees at a fast-food restaurant.

The overall tally of cases in South Korea reached 14,770, including 2,600 imported ones. At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll remained unchanged at 305. The number of recoveries increased by 31 and reached 13,817, according to KCDC.

South Korea has carried out over 1.6 million COVID-19 tests.

