UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 1,050 More COVID-19 Cases, 59,733 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:54 PM

S.Korea reports 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, 59,733 in total

South Korea reported 1,050 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 59,773

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 1,050 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 59,773.

The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for two straight days, hovering above 100 for 53 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 383 were Seoul residents and 274 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,358.

Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 879. The total fatality rate stood at 1.47 percent.

A total of 732 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 41,435. The total recovery rate was 69.32 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 4.15 million people, among whom 3,927,978 tested negative for the virus and 171,771 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

11 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

22 minutes ago

PPP decisions crack up Pakistan Democratic Movemen ..

2 minutes ago

6th Asian Beach Games postponed

2 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam reservoir storage reduced to 1472.46 ..

2 minutes ago

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.