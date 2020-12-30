S.Korea reports 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, 59,733 in total

South Korea reported 1,050 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 59,773

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 1,050 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 59,773.

The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for two straight days, hovering above 100 for 53 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 383 were Seoul residents and 274 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,358.

Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 879. The total fatality rate stood at 1.47 percent.

A total of 732 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 41,435. The total recovery rate was 69.32 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 4.15 million people, among whom 3,927,978 tested negative for the virus and 171,771 are being checked.