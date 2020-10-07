S.Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 24,353 in total

South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,353

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,353.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in seven days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 29 were Seoul residents and 49 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,325.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 425. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 251 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,334. The total recovery rate was 91.71 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.37 million people, among whom 2,331,582 tested negative for the virus and 22,138 are being checked.