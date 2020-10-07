UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 114 More COVID-19 Cases, 24,353 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

S.Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 24,353 in total

South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,353

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,353.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in seven days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 29 were Seoul residents and 49 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,325.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 425. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 251 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,334. The total recovery rate was 91.71 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.37 million people, among whom 2,331,582 tested negative for the virus and 22,138 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry to Contribute to Restorat ..

28 seconds ago

Mexico reports 4,828 more COVID-19 cases, 471 deat ..

31 seconds ago

Kyrgyz President Says Avoided Declaring State of E ..

33 seconds ago

PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises

25 minutes ago

Maldives extends public health emergency till Nove ..

38 seconds ago

Aussie technology raises hope of cheap, accurate C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.