S.Korea reports 12 more COVID-19 cases, 11,122 in total

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 12 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,122.

The daily caseload fell below 20 after rising above 30 in the previous day. Of the new cases, two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,191.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 264. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 69 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,135. The total recovery rate was 91.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 788,000 people, among whom 759,473 tested negative for the virus and 18,089 are being checked.