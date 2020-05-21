UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 12 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,122 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:22 PM

S.Korea reports 12 more COVID-19 cases, 11,122 in total

South Korea reported 12 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,122

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 12 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,122.

The daily caseload fell below 20 after rising above 30 in the previous day. Of the new cases, two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,191.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 264. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 69 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,135. The total recovery rate was 91.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 788,000 people, among whom 759,473 tested negative for the virus and 18,089 are being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

9 minutes ago

Putin Awards Top-Class Merit to Fatherland Order t ..

1 second ago

S. Korea to introduce disposable cup deposits in 2 ..

3 seconds ago

LG releases new budget smartphone in S. Korea

5 minutes ago

Samsung to add foundry production line in S. Korea ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitte ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.