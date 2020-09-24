S.Korea reports 125 more COVID-19 cases, 23,341 in total

South Korea reported 125 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,341

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 125 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,341.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for two straight days due to the continued cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 39 were Seoul residents and 43 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,129.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 393. The total fatality rate stood at 1.68 percent.

A total of 182 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 20,832. The total recovery rate was 89.25 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.26 million people, among whom 2,224,876 tested negative for the virus and 20,782 are being checked.