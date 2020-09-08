S.Korea reports 136 more COVID-19 cases, 21,432 in total

South Korea reported 136 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,432

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 136 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,432.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for six straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 67 were Seoul residents and 29 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,921.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 341. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 percent.

A total of 339 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 16,636. The total recovery rate was 77.62 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.06 million people, among whom 2,001,276 tested negative for the virus and 43,370 are being checked.