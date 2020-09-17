S.Korea reports 153 more COVID-19 cases, 22,657 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 153 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,657.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for 15 straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 62 were Seoul residents and 52 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,046.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 372. The total fatality rate stood at 1.64 percent.

A total of 233 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 19,543. The total recovery rate was 86.26 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.19 million people, among whom 2,143,727 tested negative for the virus and 25,508 are being checked.