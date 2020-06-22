UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 17 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,438 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:17 PM

South Korea reported 17 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,438

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 17 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,438.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in almost four weeks. For the past week, the daily confirmed cases moved between 40 and 60 due to small cluster infections.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, indoor sports facilities, health product retailer and distribution centers.

Of the new cases, six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,441.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 280. The total fatality rate stood at 2.25 percent.

A total of 13 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,881. The total recovery rate was 87.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.18 million people, among whom 1,150,225 tested negative for the virus and 19,403 are being checked.

