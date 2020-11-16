S.Korea reports 223 more COVID-19 cases, 28,769 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea reported 223 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 28,769

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 )

The daily caseload hovered above 200 for three straight days, growing in triple digits for nine days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 79 were Seoul residents and 39 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,166.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 494. The total fatality rate stood at 1.72 percent.

A total of 68 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,759. The total recovery rate was 89.54 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.79 million people, among whom 2,730,608 tested negative for the virus and 38,314 are being checked.