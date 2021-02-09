UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 26 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants, 80 In Total

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 variants, bringing the total number of such cases to 80, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the newly confirmed cases, 22 were imported while the remaining four were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Out of the combined variant cases, 64 came from Britain, 10 from South Africa and six from Brazil each. The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

South Korea has banned the passenger flights arriving from Britain since Dec.

23 and extended the ban till Feb. 11 to contain the variant entry.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 303 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 81,487. It showed signs of moderating after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25.

