S.Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,936 in total

South Korea reported 27 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,936

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 27 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,936.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to rise to 12 on Friday, 18 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday and 35 on Monday respectively.

It came as a cluster infection was found from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,138.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 258. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 38 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,670. The total recovery rate was 88.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 680,000 people, among whom 653,624 tested negative for the virus and 16,330 are being checked.

