S.Korea reports 28 more COVID-19 cases, 12,563 in total

South Korea reported 28 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,563

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 28 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,563.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in three days. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,496.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to health product retailer and a car club.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.24 percent.

A total of 44 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,974. The total recovery rate was 87.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.22 million people, among whom 1,189,015 tested negative for the virus and 18,900 are being checked.

