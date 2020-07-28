UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 28 More COVID-19 Cases, 14,203 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

S.Korea reports 28 more COVID-19 cases, 14,203 in total

South Korea reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,203

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,203.

The daily caseload stayed below 30 for two straight days, but it continued to grow in double digits due to imported cases and small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 23 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,329.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.11 percent.

A total of 102 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,007. The total recovery rate was 91.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.53 million people, among whom 1,503,057 tested negative for the virus and 20,444 are being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

25 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

26 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

41 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.