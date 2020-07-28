S.Korea reports 28 more COVID-19 cases, 14,203 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,203

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,203.

The daily caseload stayed below 30 for two straight days, but it continued to grow in double digits due to imported cases and small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 23 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,329.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.11 percent.

A total of 102 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,007. The total recovery rate was 91.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.53 million people, among whom 1,503,057 tested negative for the virus and 20,444 are being checked.