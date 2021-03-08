S.Korea reports 346 more COVID-19 cases, 92,817 in total

South Korea reported 346 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 92,817

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 346 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 92,817.

The daily caseload was down from 416 on the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 97 were Seoul residents and 128 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eleven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,188.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,642. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 254 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 83,474. The total recovery rate was 89.93 percent.

The country tested more than 6.86 million people, among whom 6,701,598 tested negative for the virus and 67,394 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 316,865 people.