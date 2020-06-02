UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 38 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,541 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:14 PM

S.Korea reports 38 more COVID-19 cases, 11,541 in total

South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,541

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,541.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for two straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,266.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 272. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 24 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,446. The total recovery rate was 90.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 939,000 people, among whom 899,388 tested negative for the virus and 28,922 are being checked.

