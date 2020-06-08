UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 38 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,814 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,814

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,814.

The daily caseload fell below 40 after staying above 50 for two days in a row. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,297.

Small cluster infections were found relevant to religious gatherings, night spots, sports facility, a distribution center, an amusement park and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 11 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,563. The total recovery rate was 89.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.01 million people, among whom 982,026 tested negative for the virus and 24,374 are being checked.

