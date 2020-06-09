UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 38 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,852 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:13 PM

S.Korea reports 38 more COVID-19 cases, 11,852 in total

South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,852

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,852.

The daily caseload hovered below 40 for two straight days. Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,300.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, an amusement park and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 274. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 26 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,589. The total recovery rate was 89.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.03 million people, among whom 996,686 tested negative for the virus and 27,459 are being checked.

Related Topics

Tennis South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

COAS Bajwa discusses peace process with Afghan Pre ..

48 seconds ago

New autonomous AITVs to boost operational efficien ..

51 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr four more youth in occupied K ..

6 minutes ago

Vasay Chaudhary tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

Female more inclined towards technical education: ..

2 minutes ago

Canada contributes CAD$1 mln for UN Office for Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.