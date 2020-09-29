UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 38 More COVID-19 Cases, 23,699 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

S.Korea reports 38 more COVID-19 cases, 23,699 in total

South Korea reported 38 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,699

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 38 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,699.

The daily caseload fell below 50 in 49 days since Aug. 11, hovering below 100 for four straight days.

Small cluster infections continued in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 11 were Seoul residents and 6 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,208.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 407. The total fatality rate stood at 1.72 percent.

A total of 178 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 21,470. The total recovery rate was 90.59 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.31 million people, among whom 2,269,289 tested negative for the virus and 20,056 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani PM inaugurates $29 million Sheikh Mohame ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Strata&#039; leverages 4IR technology to str ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President asks Fazal to help stop bloodshed, g ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Repeated Provocations And Aggresion B ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.