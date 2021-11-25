S.Korea reports 3,938 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:23 PM

South Korea reported 3,938 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 429,002

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 3,938 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 429,002.

The daily caseload was down from the country's record high of 4,116 in the prior day, but it was the second-highest daily figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,757 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,096 and 259.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 805, or 20.6 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,595.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 612, up 26 from the previous day.

Thirty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,401. The total fatality rate was 0.79 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,369,348 people, or 82.5 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 40,695,921, or 79.3 percent of the population, while 2,263,588 people received booster shots.

